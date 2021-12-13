Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

