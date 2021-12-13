Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

