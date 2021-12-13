Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

