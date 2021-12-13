LGCY Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,900.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $77.10 million and $270,900.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006938 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

