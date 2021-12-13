Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $302.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,357. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.63. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $133.00 and a 12-month high of $348.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNNGY. KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

