Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 103.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $11.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

