Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Down 88.9% in November

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 910,400 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 103.4% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 258,435 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

