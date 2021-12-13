Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $78,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 6,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $32,880.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $22,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.22 on Monday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.