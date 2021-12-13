LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,859.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $21,859.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,070,547,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,129,389 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.