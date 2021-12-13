Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 826 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.62 and its 200-day moving average is $296.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $209.11 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

