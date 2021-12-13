Loungers (LON:LGRS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.30) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 350 ($4.64) to GBX 390 ($5.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:LGRS opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.25. Loungers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.61 ($3.99). The firm has a market cap of £301.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

