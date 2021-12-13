Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $261.38 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $261.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.