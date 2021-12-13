Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 37.66, but opened at 40.53. Lucid Group shares last traded at 39.45, with a volume of 299,433 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 36.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 37.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

