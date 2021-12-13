LVZ Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of HYLS opened at $47.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

