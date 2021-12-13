LVZ Inc. Sells 183 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Shares of SO opened at $65.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.