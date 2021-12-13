Maker (MKR) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,220.06 or 0.04823390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $2.19 billion and approximately $94.16 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006805 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 988,620 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.