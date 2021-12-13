MAP Protocol Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $29.48 million and $960,520.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.