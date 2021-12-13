Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 8,894.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 24,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,728. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
