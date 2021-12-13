Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 8,894.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 24,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,728. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

