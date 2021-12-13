Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marsh & McLennan Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.15 $68.10 million N/A N/A Marsh & McLennan Companies $17.22 billion 5.04 $2.02 billion $5.29 32.48

Marsh & McLennan Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Marsh & McLennan Companies 0 7 6 0 2.46

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 9.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus price target of $152.71, suggesting a potential downside of 11.11%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Marsh & McLennan Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Marsh & McLennan Companies 14.21% 31.64% 9.40%

Summary

Marsh & McLennan Companies beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services. The company conducts business in this segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. The Consulting segment includes health, wealth & career services & products, specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The firm conducts business in this segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group. Marsh & McLennan Cos was founded by Henry W. Marsh and Donald R. McLennan in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

