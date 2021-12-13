Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $439.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $439.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

