Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $431.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.
MTDR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 4.40. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.
About Matador Resources
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.