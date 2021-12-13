Matrix AI Network (MAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $821,221.00

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $821,221.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00314812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

