Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,709,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

MAXR opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.