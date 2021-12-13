Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $77.06 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.