Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

