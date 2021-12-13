Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.83 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.