Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

MRK stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

