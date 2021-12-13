McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 86,781 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $264.97 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.27. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.18 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

