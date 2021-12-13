McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Barclays

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,854,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.