McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $300.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $233.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.66 and a 200-day moving average of $203.67. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.