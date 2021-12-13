McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 79 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $780.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,245. The firm has a market cap of $319.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $452.17 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $798.83 and a 200 day moving average of $772.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

