McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires 97 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.67. 43,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

