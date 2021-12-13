McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,587. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.76 and its 200-day moving average is $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

