McLean Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 432,118 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 5.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

