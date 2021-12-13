McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.76 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.92. 249,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,343,035. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

