McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 759 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $269.49. 15,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day moving average of $263.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $265.45 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

