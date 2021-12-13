McLean Asset Management Corp Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $430.99. The company had a trading volume of 162,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.11 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

