Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after buying an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,094,000 after purchasing an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $203.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

