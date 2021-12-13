Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

