Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.10 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

