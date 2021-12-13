Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $472.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

