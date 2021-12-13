Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,750 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,750 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 2.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $5,486,336.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

