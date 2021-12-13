MDxHealth SA’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

MDxHealth’s (NASDAQ:MDXH) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. MDxHealth had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $45,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $8.45 on Monday. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

