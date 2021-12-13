Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 133,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 517,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.4% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $112.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

