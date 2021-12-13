Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

MRCY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,987. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

