Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. 5,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

BCSF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

