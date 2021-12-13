Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 130 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,259. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

