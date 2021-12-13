Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,470 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 186.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 715.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

