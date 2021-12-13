Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,930 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of Dropbox worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $50,191.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,888 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

