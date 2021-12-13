Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 34 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $746.05 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $749.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $724.51. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.